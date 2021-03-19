Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.78. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 28,073 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

