Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.78. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 28,073 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
