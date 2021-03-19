Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 204,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,983. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

