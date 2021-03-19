Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 204,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,983. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

