Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and $1.05 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00451934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00142837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00659332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

