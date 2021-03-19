Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.05

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €152.05 ($178.88) and traded as high as €163.15 ($191.94). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €162.50 ($191.18), with a volume of 268,547 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €159.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €152.05.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

