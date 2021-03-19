Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.32 or 0.00017555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $224.85 million and approximately $215.26 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.00457194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00062196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00141659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00076515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

