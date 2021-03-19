Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.19, but opened at C$1.15. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 52,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -66.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.