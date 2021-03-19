Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Richard Chen Sells 1,130 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Richard Chen sold 345 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $11,247.00.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

