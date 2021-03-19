Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $23.44 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32.

Several brokerages have commented on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

