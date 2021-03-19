Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.