Peter G. Traber Buys 10,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SELB traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 1,569,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,072. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,063 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

