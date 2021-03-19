Peter Skene Acquires 400,000 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX:AHF) insider Peter Skene acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($15,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.08.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group operates as an integrated dairy producer in Australia. It operates through Dairy Farms and Dairy Processing segments. The Dairy Farms segment owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock. The Dairy Processing segment processes and sells dairy products that include milk, yoghurt, cream, and butter.

