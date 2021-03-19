PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $38.07

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $36.87. PetroChina shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 13,742 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.
PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
