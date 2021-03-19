PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $38.07

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $36.87. PetroChina shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 13,742 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PetroChina by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 183,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 451,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PetroChina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.