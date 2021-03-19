PetroChina Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,915 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 984% compared to the average volume of 269 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PetroChina stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,738. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.