Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

