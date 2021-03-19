Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

