Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.49, but opened at C$0.44. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.05 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15. The firm has a market cap of C$22.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

