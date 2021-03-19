Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $399.08

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.08 ($5.21) and traded as low as GBX 377.40 ($4.93). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 381.20 ($4.98), with a volume of 544,364 shares traded.

PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.08.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

