Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 513,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,091,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

