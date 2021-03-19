Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Cap of $161.92 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $161.92 million and $20.57 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00633639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069335 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024298 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

