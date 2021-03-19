Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0952 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $4.04 million and $71,939.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 42,420,462 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

