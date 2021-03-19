Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $53.33 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and $732,503.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,781.36 or 0.99968187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00076598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.