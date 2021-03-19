Phantomx (PNX) Trading 54.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Phantomx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $22,879.90 and $7.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00388884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.69 or 0.04671947 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

