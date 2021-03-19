Philip Morris International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 72,681 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,315% compared to the average daily volume of 2,128 call options.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

