Phoenix Global (PHB) Tops One Day Volume of $6.38 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $69.18 million and $6.38 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00450723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00065400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051281 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00143704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

