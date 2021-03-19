Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.44. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

