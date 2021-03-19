Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Tops $308,716.80

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $308,716.80 and approximately $8,840.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00632981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035158 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,091,365,927 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.