Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.33 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $22,318.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,611,314 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

