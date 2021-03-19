Photronics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,949 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,790% compared to the average daily volume of 156 call options.

Shares of PLAB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $771.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Photronics by 200.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Photronics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Photronics by 27.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after buying an additional 333,535 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

