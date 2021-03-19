PieDAO DOUGH v2 Achieves Market Cap of $8.84 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $581,017.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002213 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00456185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00140979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.00707422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,741,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

