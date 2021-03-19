Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $8.55 million and $117,346.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.64 or 0.00630898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024309 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.