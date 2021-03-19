Pinkcoin Market Cap Tops $4.25 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $48,141.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00389537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.29 or 0.04888687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,242,124 coins and its circulating supply is 425,981,688 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

