Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.41% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $68,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

