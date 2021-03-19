Piper Sandler Comments on Axcella Health Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

In related news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axcella Health by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.