PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Cap Reaches $503,335.92

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $503,335.92 and $376.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00633312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024583 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034855 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.