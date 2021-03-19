PirateCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,275.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $7,275.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,237,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

