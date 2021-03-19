PirateCash (PIRATE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $26,365.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000142 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,217,670 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

