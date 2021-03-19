Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 58.3% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 58.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

