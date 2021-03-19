PIVX Hits Market Cap of $87.64 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $87.64 million and $18.82 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

