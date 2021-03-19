Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.87 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $4.87 million and $4,895.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001053 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00065649 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 390.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

