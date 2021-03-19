Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.21

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.21 and traded as high as $84.09. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 104,318 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.