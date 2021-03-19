Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

