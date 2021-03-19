PlayFuel (PLF) Price Reaches $0.0178

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $8.88 million and $6.54 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.97 or 0.00632014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00068806 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024392 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033947 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

