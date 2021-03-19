Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $4.29 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 417% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 248.9% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $4.29 million and $47,147.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00452819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00669990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

