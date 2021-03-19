Playkey Hits 1-Day Volume of $113,605.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 249.2% against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $113,605.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.07 or 0.00641170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024380 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00034838 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

