Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells $492,625.00 in Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 2,029,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,986. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

