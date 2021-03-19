Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.27

Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.27 and traded as high as $31.02. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 62,181 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $160.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

