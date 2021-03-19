PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $40.29

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $39.00. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 7,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.88.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,077,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after buying an additional 500,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

