Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,224 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Pool worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $336.87 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

