Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on POAHY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of POAHY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

