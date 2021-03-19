Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,222 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $96.09. 2,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

